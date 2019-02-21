Extraction Oil +14% after big Q4 earnings, revenue beats

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) +14.1% after-hours as it crushes Q4 earnings expectations and racks up a 34% Y/Y increase in revenues.

Q4 average net sales volumes (77% oil) totaled 85,780 boe/day, up 30% Y/Y and 13% Q/Q, with crude oil volumes rising 38% Y/Y and 18% Q/Q to 46,584 bbl/day; FY 2018 average net sales volumes (79% oil) were 76,019 boe/day, up 47% Y/Y, with crude oil volumes jumping 53% to 40,217 boe/day.

XOG forecasts 2019 production of 87.5K-93K boe/day, with crude oil output of 43K-45.5K bbl/day, a 10% annual increase from 2018 results.

XOG sees drilling and completion capex of $585M-$675M, which represents a 19% Y/Y reduction in D&C capex and a further 7% reduction from preliminary guidance released last October.