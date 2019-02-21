Orchid Island: Risk markets behaved badly at year-end

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Q4 net interest income of $17.3M fell from $26.5M a year ago.

Orchid slid 1.0% in after-hours trading.

"As the year came to a close all risk markets performed very badly," said Chairman and CEO Robert E. Cauley.

Q4 average economic interest rate spread of 2.14% narrowed from 2.27% a year ago.

Book value per share of $6.84 at Dec. 31, 2018.

6.3% economic loss on common equity for the quarter, comprised of 24-cent per share dividend and BV decrease of 72 cents per share divided by beginning BV per share.

Q4 net loss of $26.4M, or 52 cents per share, widens from a loss of $5.98M, or 12 cents, a year ago.

Conference call on Feb. 22 at 10:00 AM ET.

