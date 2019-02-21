Zillow posts solid revenue growth and guidance as loss widens

Zillow Group has posted a Q4 earnings report where it beat revenue expectations but also shuffled its top executive job back to a former CEO and co-founder.

Revenues grew 29% to $365M, but net loss widened to $97.7M, and adjusted EBITDA dropped to $32.4M from $70.9M.

More than 157M average monthly unique users accessed its apps and site in Q4 (up 4%). The properties had hit their all-time traffic high of more than 195M uniques in July.

Revenue breakout: Premier Agent, $221M (up 11%); Rentals, $34.9M (up 21%); Mortgages, $23.3M (up 26%); other IMT, $44.8M (up 26%); Homes, $41.3M (new).

It's guiding to Q1 revenues of $417M-$443M (above expectations for $405M) and EBITDA of -$14M to -$1M.

The company also listed targets for 3-5 years from now: purchasing 5,000 homes per month at annualized segment revenue of $20B; originating more than 3,000 loans per month and achieving a 33% attach rate to the Homes segment; and hitting more than $2B in annual Internet, Media and Technology revenue (almost double current size) along with $600M in segment EBITDA.

After hours: Z +0.1% , ZG -1.6% .

