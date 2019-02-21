Canyon proposes nominees for Navient board

All candidates are independent of Canyon. They are:

Canyon Capital Advisors proposes a minority slate of four nominees for Navient's (NASDAQ: NAVI ) board, in the wake of failed talks for a potential acquisition.

Alan Robert Ginsberg, founder and CEO of Larchmont Advisors, an institutional investor consulting firm founded in 2000.

Gregory A. Pratt, non-executive chairman of Carpenter Technology and lead director of Tredegar Corp.; he as served as chairman, CEO and president of Carpenter.

Ivona Smith, an advisor at Drivetrain LLC, an independent fiduciary services firm.

Robert B. Webster, co-founder and senior managing director of Twin Haven Capital Partners, an investment management firm founded in 2009; he formerly was a senior portfolio manager at Pequot Capital Management.