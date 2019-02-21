Trade Desk +9.8% amid accelerating Q4 revenue growth

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is up 9.8% postmarket after it topped expectations with its Q4 report and issued upside revenue guidance for the current quarter and fiscal year.

Q4 revenue growth accelerated to a 56% rate, resulting in a record $160.5M total.

Net income more than doubled, meanwhile, to $39.4M on a GAAP basis (and to $51.1M non-GAAP).

Gross spend on the platform was up 51% Y/Y to more than $2.35B.

In channel spend highlights, the company notes mobile (in-app, video and Web) grew 69% Y/Y and connected TV grew more than 525%.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $116M (above consensus for $114.5M) and EBITDA of $18.3M (vs. expected $23.4M).

For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $637M (above consensus for $618.6M), EBITDA of $182M (vs. expected $190.5M) and gross spend of at least $3.2B.

"In the coming year, we will continue to make aggressive investments in high growth areas such as Connected TV, data, and global expansion, including in China," says CEO Jeff Green. "Our focus is on grabbing programmatic market share and deepening our engagement and strategic importance with our customers."

