CubeSmart +3.0%% as year guidance in-line

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) rises 3.0% in after-hours trading after issuing 2019 guidance for adjusted FFO per share of $1.64-$1.69; consensus estimate of $1.67.

Sees Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 39 cents-40 cents; consensus of 40 cents.

For the year, also sees same-store revenue growth of 1.50%-2.50% and same-store NOI growth of 1.00%-2.25%.

Assumes $75M-$150M acquisition of wholly owned operating properties, new development openings of $129.4M, and dispositions of $0-$50M.

Q4 adjusted FFO of $79.9M, or 42 cents per share, increased from $76.3M, or 41 cents, in the year-earlier quarter; per-share figure matches the consensus estimate.

Q4 same-store net operating income growth of 1.9% Y/Y, driven by 3.2% revenue growth and 6.9% increase in property operating expenses.

Conference call on Feb. 22 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: CubeSmart EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Feb. 21)