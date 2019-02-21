KraftHeinz -16% amid SEC probe, $15.4B in Q4 writedowns

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) -16.3% after-hours as the company wrote off $15.4B related to previous acquisitions and said it received an SEC subpoena as part of an investigation into the company's accounting policies.

KHC says it recorded a $25M “increase to costs of products sold” as a result on an internal investigation with the help of an outside lawyer.

Much of KHC's unadjusted Q4 loss was due to the impairment charges "to lower the carrying amount of goodwill in certain reporting units, primarily U.S. Refrigerated and Canada Retail, and certain intangible assets, primarily the Kraft and Oscar Mayer trademarks."

The writedown of the big-name brands is "a striking acknowledgment that changing consumer tastes have destroyed the value of some of the company’s key assets," Bloomberg reports, adding that the disappointing results may raise the pressure to grow via acquisitions.

Update: KHC says in its earnings conference call that it is cutting its quarterly dividend by 36% to $0.40/share.