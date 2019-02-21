Re/Max -3.4% as Q4 EPS in line, adjusted EBITDA falls

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) falls 3.4% in after-hours trading even as Q4 adjusted EPS of 49 cents came in-line with the consensus estimate; compares with 45 cents a year ago.
Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $23.3M fell 9.0% from $25.6M a year ago, while adjusted EBITDA margin narrowed to 45.8% from 52.7%.
Sees Q1 revenue of $70.0M-$73.0M, including revenue from marketing funds of $18.0M-$19.0M.
Sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $22.0M-$24.0M.
Sees full-year 2019 revenue of $287.0M-$291.0M, including marketing funds revenue of $72.5M-$74.5M.
Sees 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $104.5M-$107.5M.
Conference call on Feb. 22 at 8:30 AM ET.
