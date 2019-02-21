Acacia +4.9% after revenue growth paces Q4 beat

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) has gained 4.9% after hours following a strong finish to a tough year, with Q4 revenue growing nearly 24% to top Street and company expectations.

Gross profit rose to $53M from $40M, and operating income jumped to $11.6M from $4.9M.

The company swung to a GAAP net gain of $9.1M from a loss of $20.4M, largely due to a year-ago provision for income taxes of $26.4M.

Non-GAAP gross margin came in at 45.5%, and adjusted EBITDA was $18.2M.

For Q1, it's forecasting revenue of $96M-$104M, gross margin of 45-47%, and EPS of $0.18-$0.34.

