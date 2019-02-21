Lee Enterprises buying digital CMS business

TownNews, a subsidiary of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE), has reached a deal to buy the content management system business from Boston-based GTxcel.

The company is using cash on hand in the deal.

GTxcel provides content management services to more than 200 broadcasters and magazine publishers. TownNews offers Web hosting, content management, video and other digital services to nearly 1,800 media outlets.

“A big part of our strategy is to accelerate revenue and cash flow growth at TownNews,” says Lee CEO Kevin Mowbray. “Revenue at TownNews over the last six months is up more than 30% over prior year, and we believe this acquisition will further accelerate revenue growth."