Wabtec moving up to S&P 500

In an index shuffle, Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) is moving up to the S&P 500, changing places with Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT).
Wabtec is acquiring Transportation Systems Holdings in a deal that will closely follow that company's spin-off from General Electric (NYSE:GE).
That will make Wabtec more representative of an S&P 500 market cap than Goodyear, which will take its new place in the MidCap 400.
The moves are effective prior to the open on Wednesday, Feb. 27.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox