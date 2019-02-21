Wabtec moving up to S&P 500

In an index shuffle, Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) is moving up to the S&P 500, changing places with Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT).

Wabtec is acquiring Transportation Systems Holdings in a deal that will closely follow that company's spin-off from General Electric (NYSE:GE).

That will make Wabtec more representative of an S&P 500 market cap than Goodyear, which will take its new place in the MidCap 400.

The moves are effective prior to the open on Wednesday, Feb. 27.