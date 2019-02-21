Teekay eyes expansion of LNG segment in 2019

Teekay (TK, TGP) says its liquefied natural gas segment has expanded further with the delivery of two newbuild LNG carriers.

The company says the Torben Spirit was delivered Jan. 1 under a minimum three-year charter at a $100K-plus dayrate, and the Yamal Spirit was delivered Jan. 31 under a 15-year charter contract.

"We expect our LNG segment results to be significantly higher in 2019 primarily due to the delivery of 15 newbuilding LNG carriers during 2018 and throughout 2019 as well as the start-up of the Bahrain LNG regasification terminal in 2019, expected this summer," CEO Mark Kremin said today following the release of Q4 earnings.

The CEO said he expects ton-mile demand to grow by 10% in 2019 and by 9% in 2020 on the back of increasing LNG exports, in turn strengthening charter rates, but exports likely will slow after 2020 due to the lack of new export train start-up, meaning charter rates could softer.

Teekay benefited recently from starting some short-term charter contracts as rates soared, Kremin added.