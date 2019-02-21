Broadcom -1.2% as Cowen moves to sidelines

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is 1.2% lower in after-hours trade after Cowen took its Outperform rating off the stock, pointing to valuation gains against macro headwinds ahead.

The firm downgraded Broadcom to Market Perform, noting earnings setup looks tough with more than 50% of the company's wireless business tied to Apple while wired and storage segments have heavy exposure to hyperscale cloud spending. Those are markets that are all warning of a difficult December and Q1, Matt Ramsay writes. (h/t Bloomberg)