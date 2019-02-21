Gerdau's Q4 steel shipments slide 16% after recent divestments

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) tumbled 5.4% in today's trade as its production and shipments fell in Q4 as a result of recent divestments in India and the U.S.

GGB shed its Indian operations at the end of October and sold four U.S. rebar mills to Commercial Metals in November.

Q4 steel production fell across all of GGB's from a year earlier, falling 18% to 3.2M metric tons, and steel shipments slipped 16% to 3.2M tons, but sales increased 11% to ~$2.9B on higher prices, especially for the company's North American business unit.

For FY 2018, GGB says its crude steel production fell 4.8% to 15.3M tons and shipments fell 2.5% to 14.5M tons, but net sales rose 25% to $12.4B.

GGB says it expects to spend 7.1B reais in capex over the next three years on maintenance and work on its Ouro Branco mill in Brazil, and it plans to conduct a 60-day stoppage on blast furnace 1 later this year.