Stamps.com -47% as USPS partnership ends

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) has added to postmarket declines, now down 47.2% after hours on postmarket volume several times its daytime average, amid news that it's ending its shipping partnership with the U.S. Postal Service, its biggest customer.

"We must embrace multiple carriers now," says CEO Ken McBride, who adds the end of the relationship will mean "some short-term pain, but we believe it is overwhelmingly in our best interests."

