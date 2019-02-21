MGM Resorts names new CFO, COO

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is making changes in its C-suite, naming a new chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Current CFO Dan D'Arrigo is taking part in a voluntary resignation program, and leaving his post and the board of MGM China. He'll stay over the next month for a smooth transition.

The company's tapped current COO Corey Sanders to be CFO. Prior to his current job, Sanders was executive VP and CFO of MGM Grand Resorts and EVP and CFO of MGM Grand Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, President Bill Hornbuckle will expand his role and take over as COO of MGM Resorts.