Pinnacle West makes major bet on energy storage

Pinnacle West’s (NYSE:PNW) Arizona Public Service today unveiled plans to add 850 MW of battery storage and at least 100 MW of new solar power by 2025 in the most ambitious deployment of energy storage ever announced by a U.S. utility; no cost estimates were provided.

The move comes as Arizona regulators have placed a temporary moratorium on building natural gas-fired plants and as solar projects that incorporate storage are becoming cheaper to build than new gas-fired plants per MWh in parts of the southwest.

PNW’s storage initiative may help protect its Palo Verde nuclear plant, which cannot economically ramp up and down to account ebbs and flows of solar, says Bloomberg analyst Hugh Bromley.