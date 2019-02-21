Trump administration ends auto fuel efficiency talks with California

The Trump administration said today it is ending negotiations with California over a proposed rollback of Obama-era fuel efficiency standards for cars and light trucks.

The two sides have been negotiating far nearly a year with little progress while the administration was attempting to complete new rules by the end of March.

The Trump proposal would raise fuel efficiency mandates through 2020, when new cars must average ~30 mpg, but then hold them there instead of lowering requirements through 2026 to an average 37 mpg; it also said it would challenge the right of California and the states that follow its lead to set their own rules.

Automakers, who fear that competing rules will bring chaos to the U.S. auto industry, are calling for continued talks.

Relevant tickers include GM, F, TSLA, FCAU, TM, HMC, TTM, OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:BMWYY, OTCPK:AUDVF, OTCPK:PEUGF, OTC:RNSDF, OTCPK:NSANY, OTCPK:MMTOF, OTCPK:SZKMF, OTCPK:HYMLF, OTCPK:FUJHY, OTCPK:MZDAY, CARZ