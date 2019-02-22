SpaceX launches private moon mission

SpaceX (SPACE) on Thursday night recorded its second milestone of reusing a single Falcon 9 rocket three times, launching a hodgepodge of spacecraft into orbit.

Among them were a communications satellite built by Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR), as well as a SpaceIL's "Beresheet" lunar lander which, if successful, would see Israel become the fourth country in history to land on the moon and the first privately-funded lunar mission.

Reusing rockets is key to SpaceX, which hopes to make humanity "a multiplanetary species."