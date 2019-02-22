Three-month delay to Brexit?

Current Brexit discussions suggest Theresa May will ask the EU for a three-month delay to the March 29 Brexit deadline, on the assumption that when she brings a renegotiated deal back to Britain, lawmakers pass it.

Anything longer than this would put the U.K. under pressure to take part in European elections on May 23-26, something that both sides are keen to avoid.

FTSE 100 +0.3% ; Sterling -0.2% to $1.3019.

