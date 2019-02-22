Draghi commentary and Fedspeak frenzy

Coming to a close is a very busy week for central bank speakers.

ECB President Mario Draghi will be today's headliner, with his words being parsed for any indication on policy direction, as well as five U.S. Fed officials speaking at events in New York.

The Fed's latest Monetary Policy Report will also be released during the session, but unless the report contains new information, the market impact is likely to be muted - having already been priced in following earlier Fed releases and commentary.