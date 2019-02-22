China, EU trade hopes propel futures

With Dow futures up 87 points overnight, the DJIA is again shooting for the 26,000 milestone after falling back during yesterday's session.

President Trump is set to meet with China's top trade official, Liu He, today with only a week left until the temporary truce between the two nations expires.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom also sounded an upbeat note on the potential for a U.S. trade deal as the bloc tries to keep at bay the threat of American automotive tariffs.

Oil is up 0.2% at $57.09/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1326/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.68%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV