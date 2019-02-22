Cinemark leans on concession revenue in Q4

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) reports admissions revenue increased 0.4% to $445M in Q4 and concession revenue was up 6.3% to $278M.

Attendance rose 2.1% to 67.4M patrons during the quarter. Average ticket price was $6.60 ($7.97 in the U.S. and $3.59 international) and concession revenue per patron increased 4.0% to $4.12.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.6% to $198M.

"The resilience of the exhibition industry was again demonstrated in 2018 as the North American box office reached another record high of $11.9 billion, driven by sizeable year-over-year attendance growth associated with outstanding studio film content," notes Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi.