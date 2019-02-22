Food stocks crumble after gigantic Kraft Heinz writedown

The food sector is being rocked by the huge loss posted by Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) after it wrote down the value of its Oscar Meyer and Kraft brands by $15B and slashed its dividend. A SEC probe was also disclosed by the company to add to the negative sentiment.

Shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) are down 3.92% premarket and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is 3.45% lower .

J.M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is off 2.15% and Kellogg (NYSE:K) is 2.22% lower . Hershey (NYSE:HSY) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) are both down 1.80% .