Wayfair +5% after strong growth in Q4

Wayfair (NYSE:W) reports direct retail revenue increased 41% to $577M in Q4.

The online retailer's number of active customers jumped 38% to 15.2M during the quarter. Orders per customers came in at 1.85 vs. 1.77 a year ago. Average order value was $227 vs. $229 a year ago.

Wayfair generated gross profit of $585M (24% of sales) and recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $54M vs. -$76M consensus estimate.

Wayfair's cash position at the end of Q4 was $970M.

Shares of Wayfair are up 4.88% in premarket trading to $123.00.

