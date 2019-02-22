Royal Bank of Canada fiscal Q1 challenged by markets

Royal Bank of Canada's (NYSE:RY) fiscal Q1 reflects lower results in its Capital Markets and Investor & Treasury services units vs. a year ago, growth in its Personal & Commercial Banking and Insurance units, and flat results in Wealth Management.

Adjusted EPS of C$2.19 (US$1.66) for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2019 matches the consensus estimate.

Q1 total provision for credit losses of C$514M, increased 54% from a year ago, mainly due to a higher provision on impaired loans in Capital Markets taken on one account in the utilities sector.

Q1 Canadian Personal & Commercial Banking net income of C$1.54B, up 4% Y/Y; net interest margin of 2.79%, up 2 bps Q/Q.

Q1 Wealth Management net income of C$597M, flat Y/Y.

Q1 Insurance net income of C$166M, up 31% Y/Y.

Q1 Investor & Treasury Services net income of C$161M, down 26% Y/Y.

Q1 Capital Markets net income of C$653M, down 13% Y/Y.

ROE of 16.7% is down 90 bps from Q4 and 70 bps from Q1 2018.

CET1 ratio of 11.4%, down 10 basis points from Q4 2018.

RBC also increased its quarterly dividend by 4.1% to C$1.02 per share.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET

