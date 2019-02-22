Ocular Therapeutix prices $37.5M convertible debt financing

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) has entered into a note purchase agreement with an investor to issue $37.5M aggregate principal amount of 6.00% subordinated convertible notes due 2026.

The initial conversion rate will be 153.8462 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (~$6.50/share).

Ocular Therapeutix may redeem for cash all or part of the notes, at its option, on or after the third anniversary of the Closing Date.

Net proceeds of ~$37.1M will be used to fund the launch of DEXTENZA, to advance the Company’s late-stage pipeline, and for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is March 1.