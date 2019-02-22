DMC Global +17% after big Q4 beats in earnings, revenues

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) +17.7% pre-market after easily beating expectations for Q4 earnings with revenues rising 66% Y/Y to a record $90.3M, and offering upside guidance for 2019.

DMC says Q4 gross margin was 35% vs. 34% in Q3 and 33% in the year-ago Q4, above a forecast range of 33%-34% primarily due to a more profitable project mix at NobelClad and improved factory productivity at DynaEnergetics.

For FY 2019, DMC sees EPS of $2.50-$2.70 vs. $2.40 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of $350M-$370Mvs. $347M consensus.

For Q1, DMC expects revenues of $82M-$85M vs. $80.5M analyst consensus with gross margin of ~34% vs. 34% in the year-ago Q1.