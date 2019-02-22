Nomura bearish on Xencor in premarket analyst action

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) initiated with Neutral rating and $135 (6% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) initiated with Outperform rating and $20 (186% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) initiated with Market Perform rating and $23 (8% upside) price target at BMO.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) initiated with Outperform rating and $140 (43% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) initiated with Buy rating and $178 (24% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) initiated with Buy rating and $84 (19% upside) at BofA/Merrill Lynch.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) initiated with Outperform rating and $3 (107% upside) price target at SVB Leerink. Shares up 7% premarket.

Merck (NYSE:MRK) initiated with Overweight rating and $95 (19% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald citing upside with Keytruda. Shares up 1% premarket.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) initiated with Outperform rating and $17 (132% upside) price target at BMO.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) resumed with an Outperform rating and $85 (97% upside) price target at BMO.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) resumed with Outperform rating and $75 (88% upside) price target at BMO.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) resumed with Neutral rating and $425 (2% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) resumed with Buy rating and 6,200 Yen (40% upside) price target at Nomura.

Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) resumed with Outperform rating and $80 (37% upside) price target at Raymond James.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) resumed with Market Perform rating and $322 (flat) price target at BMO. Resumed with Neutral rating and $325 price target at Guggenheim.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) downgraded to Hold with a $43 (8% upside) price target at Jefferies.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) downgraded to Underperform with a $70 (24% downside risk) price target at SVB Leerink. Shares down 1% premarket.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) downgraded to Sector Perform with a $6 (3% upside) price target at RBC.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) downgraded to Market Perform with a $46 (3% downside risk) price target at BMO.