Avon completes sale of Chinese facility

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) announces that it closed on the sale of its China manufacturing facility in Guangzhou to TheFaceShop Co.

The beauty manufacturing operation was sold to Avon for net pre-tax proceeds of $47M.

The companies have entered into a manufacturing and supply agreement, under which the Guangzhou factory will manufacture products for Avon's fast-growing Chinese business and other markets.

"The more local structure better fits our purpose and better positions us to grow in China and the wider Asian market," says Avon CEO Jan Zijderveld.

