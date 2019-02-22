Analyst shock at KHC news; Will The Oracle buy the dip?

via Arash Massoudi at the FT:

Lex: "This was the moment zero-based budgeting added up to a lot less than zero."

JPMorgan: "We thus think it is more than fair to ask if any fundamental value for KHC has been created since the Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) merger. We also think that between KHC’s and ABI’s (Anheuser-Busch) struggles in recent years, it is reasonable to question the entire 3G strategy. Investors for years have asked if 3G’s extreme belt-tightening model ultimately would result in brand equity erosion. We think the answer arguably came yesterday in the form of a $15B (!) intangible asset write-down for the Kraft+ Oscar Mayer brands."

The Reformed Broker wonders if Warren Buffett (BRK.A, BRK.B) buys the dip, or if "Todd and Ted" will try to block.