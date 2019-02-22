Accuray up 1% premarket on SBRT safety profile

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is up 1% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, PACE, showed that its stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) demonstrated a similar safety profile to conventional radiation in men with low- or intermediate-risk prostate cancer.

SBRT delivers very high doses of externally administered radiation over fewer sessions compared to conventional radiation. In PACE, participants received SBRT five times versus 20 or 39 times for conventional treatment.

The rates of acute gastrointestinal and genitourinary toxicity were comparable between the two approaches.