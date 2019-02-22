Starboard nominates director candidates at Magellan Health's 2019 Annual Meeting

Starboard Value LP, one of the largest shareholders of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) will nominate a full slate of highly qualified candidates for election to the Board of Directors at the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Starboard expects that five of the Company's nine current Board members will be standing for election at the Annual Meeting, and if that remains the case, Starboard has indicated that it would withdraw one of its six director candidates.

Starboard also issued an open letter to Magellan shareholders, which, details the extensive and prolonged underperformance at Magellan and includes the identity and biographies of each of Starboard's six director candidates.