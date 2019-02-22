Tesla begins Model 3 deliveries in China

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announces at an event in Beijing that it's beginning to deliver Model 3 vehicles in China.

The announcement follows a local media report of a ship arriving in Shanghai's port with 1.6K Model 3s on board.

The company stated in Janaury that it expected to begin Model 3 deliveries in China in March.

"I see its earlier-than-expected delivery as an effort to try and seize the market as quickly as possible amid mounting competition," says LMC Automotive's Alan Kang on the development.