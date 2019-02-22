Cabot Oil & Gas little changed after mixed Q4 report

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) -0.3% pre-market after reporting mixed Q4 results, as earnings fell short of expectations but revenues rose 79% Y/Y to $716M due to higher natural gas production and prices.

COG says Q4 total natural gas production rose 25% to 206.3B cf from 164.4B cf in the year-earlier quarter, and the sales price of natural gas, including the impact of derivatives, jumped 43% Y/Y to $3.11/Mcf.

The company says it achieved new annual records in FY 2018 for net income ($557M), free cash flow ($296.6M), total production (735B cfe, up 7% Y/Y) and proved reserves (11.6T cfe, up 19% Y/Y); also, operating expenses of $1.76/Mcfe improved 13% Y/Y.

COG guides Q1 2019 production of 2.25B-2.275B cfe/day and updates its 2019 production growth guidance to 20%, based on an updated capital budget of $800M.