Voyager up 16% premarket on AbbVie deal

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) is up 16% premarket on light volume in response to its collaboration and option agreement with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) aimed and developing and commercializing vectorized alpha-synuclein-targeting antibodies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other disorders characterized by the abnormal accumulation of misfolded alpha-synuclein protein.

Voyager says its platform enables its vectorized antibodies to cross the blood-brain barrier, a major limitation of current biologic therapies.

Under the terms of the partnership, Voyager will be responsible for research, preclinical activities and Phase 1 studies for AbbVie-selected programs. AbbVie has the option to advance the candidates into later-stage development and commercialization.

Voyager will receive $65M upfront, up to $245M in preclinical and Phase option payments, up to $728M in development and regulatory milestones per candidate, up to $500M in commercial milestones and tiered royalties on net sales.