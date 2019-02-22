Ruth's Hospitality +2% after slipping past Q4 estimates

Ruth's Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH) reports comparable sales fell 0.1% in Q4. A 2.5% increase in average check offset a drop in traffic during the quarter.

Average unit weekly sales were up 0.4% during the quarter.

Food and beverage costs fell 170 bps to 28.1% of sales. Restaurant operating expenses were up 80 bps to 48.3% of sales.

The company generated net income of $14.9M vs. $9.6M a year ago.

Ruth's opened two new restaurants during the quarter.

Shares of Ruth's are up 2.00% in premarket trading.

