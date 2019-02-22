W.P. Carey's 2019 guidance beats consensus

W.P Carey (NYSE:WPC) sees 2019 adjusted FFO per share of $4.95-$5.15 per share, including real estate adjusted FFO of $4.70-$4.90.

Compares with consensus estimate of $4.71.

Q4 adjusted FFO of $1.33 per share, including real estate adjusted FFO of $1.12, vs. consensus of $1.14. Current quarter adjusted FFO per share declines from $1.48 in Q3, rises from $1.31 in Q4 2017.

Q4 real estate adjusted FFO was unchanged from Q3, and up from $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

Real estate AFFO was driven primarily by impact of new acquisitions and assets acquired in W.P. Carey's recent merger with CPA:17, says CEO Jason Fox.

Q4 total revenue of $248.3M rose 38% from Q3 and 48% Y/Y.

Conference call at 10:00 AM.

