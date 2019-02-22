More on LivePerson Q4 results

LivePerson (LPSN -1.1% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 14.5% Y/Y to $65.72M.

Adj. operating margin increased 108 bps to 2.13% & Adj. EBITDA increased 128 bps to 8.07%.

Trailing-12-month average revenue/enterprise and mid-market customer set a new record in 2018, growing more than 25% Y/Y to greater than $285K, up from greater than $220K in 2017.

The Company's cash balance was $66.4M.

LivePerson signed 421 deals in 2018, an increase of 11% Y/Y, fueled by the addition of 196 new customer contracts.

Q1 2019 Outlook: Revenue $65.75-66.75M; EPS $(0.35)-$(0.31); Adj. EBITDA $(4.3)-(2.3)M; Fully diluted shares 63.8M & Adj. operating income of $(8.4)-(6.4)M.

2019 Outlook: Revenue $284.5-291.5M; EPS $(0.92)-$(0.83); Adj. EBITDA $10-15M; Capex $25M; D&A $17.5M; Fully diluted shares 65M & Adj. operating income of $(7.6)-(2.6)M.

