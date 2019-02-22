AutoNation CEO unloads on Tesla

Outgoing AutoNation (NYSE:AN) CEO Mike Jackson took some shots at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Elon Musk during a post-earnings appearance on CNBC.

"I think he is overpromising on autonomous vehicles in an almost unethical way," stated Jackson.

He also took Tesla to task for the way it takes down Model 3 orders and then delivers a different variety of the EV. "There's not another retailer in America that could get away with that bait and switch," slammed Jackson.