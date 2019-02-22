Achieve Life Sciences up 57% premarket on positive cytisinicline data

Thinly traded nano cap Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) is up 57% premarket on robust volume in reaction to final data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating smoking cessation med cytisinicline. The data are being presented today at the Society for Research on Nicotine & Tobacco Annual Meeting in San Francisco.

26 healthy volunteer smokers who consumed an average of 17.2 cigarettes per day showed an 80% reduction in use by day 26 while 46% stopped smoking entirely. The cessation rate was 39% for those receiving 1.5 mg of cytisinicline and 54% for those receiving 3.0 mg.

The was no evidence of drug accumulation between the two doses. The most common adverse event was transient mild-to-moderate headache.

Topline data from a Phase 2b study, ORCA-1, should be available mid-year.