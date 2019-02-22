Enbridge starts full service for $1.5B Valley Crossing Pipeline

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has started service on the 165-mile Valley Crossing Pipeline to move natural gas from the Agua Dulce hub near Corpus Christi, Tex., to customers south of the border in Mexico.

The company filed a notice yesterday with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission stating it had placed the $1.5B pipeline designed to move 2.6B cf/day of natural gas into service on Feb. 14.

Valley Crossing has been mechanically complete since October but ENB had been waiting for the Mexican pipeline to be completed; the joint venture between TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) completed the Sur de Texas-Tuxpan Pipeline in early February.

The pipeline is coming into service at a time when Mexico is importing record amounts of natural gas from the U.S., ~6B cf/day.