Vail Resorts adds properties in Australia

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) strikes a deal to purchase the Falls Creek Alpine Resort and Hotham Alpine Resort in Victoria, Australia for AU$174M. The company notes that Falls Creek is Victoria's largest ski resort.

The acquisition includes ski school, retail/rental, reservation and property management operations at both resort areas.

The acquisition is expected to close prior to the commencement of the Australian snow season in June.

"The acquisition of the leading mountain resorts in Victoria is part of our continued strategy to drive season pass sales and build loyalty with guests from around the world," says Vail CEO Rob Katz.

Source: Press Release