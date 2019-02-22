New Senior Investment starts providing guidance

New Senior Investment (NYSE:SNR), for the first time, provides guidance "as part of our effort to provide increased transparency to the investor community," says CEO Susan Givens.

Sees 2019 normalized FFO per share of 52 cents-58 cents and assumes same-store managed cash net operating income of -3.0% to 0.0% Y/Y.

Q4 normalized FFO per share of 15 cents fell from 28 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 NOI of $43.4M fell 19% Y/Y as a result of asset sales.

Completed almost $850M of debt refinancing in Q4, resulting in interest expense savings of about $14M a year.

Concluding its review of strategic alternatives, the company plans to focus on improving overall quality, performance, and diversification of its portfolio; diversify and evaluate operator relationships; reduce leverage; and increase transparency of financial results.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: New Senior reports Q4 results (Feb. 22)