BAML lowers estimates on Wendy's

Bank of America Merrill Lynch trims estimates on Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) after digesting the company's Q4 earnings report.

The analyst team now expects 2019 EBITDA of $426M vs. $444M prior and EPS of $0.61 bs. $0.70 prior. Higher G&A and franchise costs seen for Wendy's factor into the reduced estimates.

BAML keeps a Neutral rating on Wendy's and price objective of $19, saying "higher growth peers trade at 4.5%-5.5% but we think 6.5% is appropriate for WEN given slower unit and comp growth."