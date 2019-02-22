Morgan Stanley steps aside on Lam Research

Morgan Stanley downgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a $189 price target.

The firm cites memory chip weakness that seems "likely to drive further downward revisions to spending for 2019 and, more important, for 2020."

Analyst Joseph Moore says investors are "too optimistic" in thinking that the industry's lead indicators are nearing a bottom.

But Moore and the firm still see value in Lam and view it as the best "value" in the memory complex.