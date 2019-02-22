Parsley Energy slips as Q4 earnings estimates come up short

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) -1.5% pre-market after Q4 earnings miss analyst estimates even as revenues rose 46% Y/Y to $455M

PE says Q4 net oil production rose 5% Q/Q and 50% Y/Y to 77K boe/day per day and lease operating expense fell 3% Q/Q to $3.61/boe; year-end 2018 proved reserves increased 25% Y/Y to 521.7M boe, and proved developed reserves jumped 49% Y/Y to 311.3M boe.

The company guides FY 2019 net oil production of 80K-85K boe/day on a planned 130-140 gross operated horizontal PoPs vs. 175 in 2018; Q1 net oil production is expected to average 75.5K-78K boe/day.