Prudential's PGIM on the hunt for bolt-on acquisitions

Prudential Financial's (NYSE:PRU) asset-management unit, PGIM, wants to buy bolt-on businesses that would expand in such areas as private credit, real assets, or non-U.S. businesses, the subsidiary's CEO David Hunt told Bloomberg in an interview.

PGIM, which manages more than $1T, is in active talks with several firms, and "I'd be surprised if some of them don't hit in the next 12 to 18 months," Hunt said.

Disagreements on valuations, though, have restrained asset-management acquisitions so far, but an economic slowdown could change that, he said.

