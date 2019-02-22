EU reportedly ready to target Caterpillar, Xerox if U.S. imposes auto tariffs

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) -0.5% and Xerox (NYSE:XRX) -1.7% pre-market following reports that the European Union is preparing to target the companies with tariffs if the U.S. imposes auto tariffs.

Pres. Trump is threatening tariffs of as much as 25% on imported European autos and auto parts, which would be implemented by designating the imports a national security threat, according to a confidential U.S. Commerce Department report.

The EU reportedly also would not feel obligated to stick to its promise to buy more soybeans and liquefied gas from the U.S.