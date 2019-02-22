Daxor's BVA-100 demonstrates ease of use in critically ill patients

Daxor (DXR) is up 2% in response to new research supporting the value proposition of its BVA-100 test. The results were presented at Society of Critical Care Medicine Congress in San Diego.

Recent studies showed 97% agreement between one (BVA-100) and five blood draws in critically ill patients and that BVA-100 was the most accurate way to establish blood volume.

Reducing blood sampling will result in more rapid reporting of test results with a corresponding reduction in the quantity of blood sampled, technician time and costs.

BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, is the first instrument approved by the FDA to provide rapid direct measurement of a patient’s blood volume.